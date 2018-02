Things are set to get very cold in Nottinghamshire next week as the so-called 'Beast from the East' arrives.

And for many homeowners, plummeting temperatures mean it's time to ask that age old question - can I be sued if I clear the snow and ice from around my property and someone falls?



WEATHER: Big freeze set to bring risk of 'significant snow' to Nottinghamshire

WEATHER ALERT: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow in Nottinghamshire