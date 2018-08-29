Can you help find Hazel

Police are becoming concerned for the safety of a woman who went missing from the Bulwell area.

Hazel McPhee was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 11am Tuesday 28th August 2018.

Hazel is described as white, and is around 5ft 6 ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a dark green jumper, ripped blue jeans with patches on and white Adidas trainers.

If you have seen Hazel or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of 28 August 2018