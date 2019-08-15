Can you help find missing James?

Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from the Hucknall area



James Reah 37, was reported missing from the Hucknall area on Tuesday (13 August 2019).



James is described as slim build, 5ft 11 tall, mousey blonde hair and was last seen wearing camouflage waterproof bottoms, grey Lee Cooper hooded top, blue Nike trainers and black rucksack



If you have seen James or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 267 of 13 August 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111