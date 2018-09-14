Car fire in car park near Matalan in Bulwell

The Bulwell Community Protection team came across a car fire earlier today (Friday, September 14) near Matalan.

A tweet from CP North said: "Public kept at a safe distance and Notts Fire and Rescue were alerted and attended quickly - pleased to report that nobody was injured."

Crews from Stockhill attended the incident in Carey Road, Bulwell, where they used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A tweet from Notts Fire said: "Great job done by firefighters to deal with this incident quickly and efficiently."