Today will be a cloudy and dry day.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It will be a dry day, cloudier than Monday, with some spells of sunshine mainly during the morning."

There will highs of14C.

Tonight will remain dry and mostly cloudy overnight.

Some limited sunshine during the early evening, then the odd clear spell is possible overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and often cloudy, although some sunny spells are possible during the day.