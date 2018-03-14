Cocaine and cannabis teen left “carrying the can” in Mansfield

The driver of a car containing cocaine and cannabis was left “carrying the can” after his pals fled from police and he was found hiding in a Huthwaite garden, a court heard.

Police began following the black Citreon on Mill Lane, at 11.30pm, on February 20, last year.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “The doors opened and several males ran from the car. Several officers were dispatched to search the area.”

Damien Guy was found crouching in a back garden, he said.

Ten bags containing a total of four grammes of cocaine, and four bags with four grammes of cannabis were found in a North Face jacket in the car.

“In police interview, he said he was saving it for somebody else,” said Mr Hollett.

He added that because the police’s investigation had taken so long, two additional driving charges were withdrawn, because they had passed the one year time-limit.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said: “He was 18 at the time of the offence. It has been hanging over him for a long time and he has been really worried about it.

“The only advantage is that it shows you that this is a young man who has never been in trouble before or since, and hopefully demonstrates it’s an isolated incident.”

She said Guy had been “gone of the rails” at the time.

“He was hanging around with the wrong people and dabbling with drugs,” she said.

“He seems to have carried the can for everyone involved. He was driving around with friends.”

Miss Bell said he had stopped taking drugs and was waiting to hear about a job application.

Guy, 19, of no fixed address, admitted possession of Class A and B drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.