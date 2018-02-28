Cold weather payments triggered in these Nottinghamshire postcodes - how much and when you'll be paid

Cold weather payments for certain Nottinghamshire postcodes have been triggered today - meaning you could be paid money automatically.

The cold weather payment scheme means you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days, as long as you are eligible to receive the money.

Which areas in Nottinghamshire are getting cold weather payments?

Because of the cold weather, Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in the following postcodes:

DN10

DN11

DN22

NG6

NG7

NG8

NG9

NG10

NG11

NG12

NG13

NG14

NG15

NG16

NG17

NG18

NG19

NG20

NG21

NG22

NG25

S25

S80

S81

How much are the cold weather payments?

The payments are made to recipients of certain types of benefits.

If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid £25 automatically, there is no need to apply. You should get a payment within 14 days into the account where you receive benefit payments.

Am I eligible for cold weather payments?

You may be eligible if you receive:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Find out if you're eligible here: https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment

If you live somewhere else in Nottinghamshire you can check if your area is covered here: https://coldweatherpayments.dwp.gov.uk/

Contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should’ve received a payment, but haven’t.