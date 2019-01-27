Concern for man missing from Bulwell

Police are concerned for a missing man last seen in Bulwell.

Christopher Stockdale is described as medium build, 5ft 11 tall and has dark brown hair.

ChristopherStockdale

Christopher was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers in Bulwell on Saturday, January 26.

He has links to Worksop, Retford, Tuxford and Newark.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Christopher or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 834 of 26/01/19. You can also call

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."