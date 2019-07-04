Concern for missing Bulwell teen

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager who has gone missing from the Bulwell area.

Dillon Stone, 16, was reported missing at around 5.30pm on Monday.

Dillon Stone.

READ THIS: East Midlands Ambulance Service releases dramatic 999 call made after baby boy suffers cardiac arrest

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.

He is described as having short cropped mousey brown hair.

His current clothing is unknown.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 573 of July 3.