Concern for missing man in Hucknall

Nottinghamshire Police have raised concern over a missing man who was last seen in Hucknall.

Richard Bohdan, aged 49, was reported missing from the Hucknall area on Monday, November 5.

Richard is described as medium build, 5ft 11 tall, brown greying hair and blue eyes – Richard’s current clothing is unknown.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Richard or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 504 of 05 November 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."