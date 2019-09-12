Concerns grow for missing Hucknall teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Hucknall teenager.

Jodie Lowe, 14, disappeared from the area on Wednesday.

She is described as being of slim build and 5ft 5in tall with very long blonde straight hair and blue eyes.

Jodie was last seen wearing a navy blue zip up tracksuit top with lettering on the left hand side, light blue skinny jeans and white and navy blue Nike air trainers.

If you have seen Jodie or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 875 of September 11.