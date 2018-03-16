Conkers is a winning forest adventure for all the family

At the heart of the National Forest lies Conkers — a brilliant escape that boasts a bumper haul of indoor and outdoor attractions for the whole family.

Want to explore the acre upon acre of wonderful woodland? Check.

Want to find out about wildlife in detail? Check.

Want to enjoy a 4D cinema experience? Check.

Conkers has so many bases covered, you and your family will be occupied for hours upon hour.

And for the daredevils among you, there is also the adrenalin-fuelled Vertigo Adventures high and low-rope challenges.

The options really are massive and my family and I had a brilliant visit, all kicked off with very helpful members of staff.

It’s clear to see why the attraction is award-winning.

Inside the Discovery Centre are multiple exhibits including 100 interactive sections delving into the life of the British woodland.

There is an interactive forest floor, tree-top walk and even a mineshaft to carry youngsters back to the ground floor.

And you must take the E.On challenge to see if you can generate more power than your friends.

There are also regular live attractions and on our visit Sublime Science had the kids enchanted with gravity-defying experminets — and slime making!

Outside the Discovery Centre you are greeted by a spectacular expanse of woodland.

Exploring this area will unearth the 450m barefoot walk on timber, bark, coal, pebbles, wood and clay.

The activity trail was loved by my youngsters and the sky viewing tower offers spectacular views.

A quick commute on the Conkerchoo train whisks you to the Waterside Centre which sits adjacent to the large adventure play zone.

Inside there is a soft-play centre and craft corner.

Three restaurants and plenty of picnic areas will keep your hunger at bay.

There is also the chance to ‘paint a pot’ and the ‘trading post’ area for those who need a touch of retail therapy.

Conkers is a great day out and offers ever-changing attractions.

Coming up at Conkers during the Easter holidays — running from Saturday, March 24, to Sunday, April 15 — are three weeks of adventures. These will include live shows, rangers activities, 4D cinema, indoor play and craft corner.

CONKERS,

Rawdon Rd, near Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Swadlincote DE12 6GA.

For tickets and prices call 01283 216633

or log on at http://www.visitconkers.com/