Could you be a hospital governor?

Your local hospitals will shortly be holding elections to appoint a number of elected governors, writes Sue Holmes.

I have been lucky enough to have been a governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals for four years, and it is one of the most rewarding things I have done.

Sue Holmes, lead governor at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Governors come from all walks of life and have different reasons for wanting to get involved.

For me, although I had no professional background in the NHS, I had been a patient several times, and both of my parents died at the age of 88 in King’s Mill Hospital after long term illnesses.

The staff showed great compassion and kindness in caring for them.

I was grateful for that and wanted to find a way to make a positive contribution to the hospital as a result.

The main official roles as governors are to represent the views of constituents and hold the trust’s non-executive directors to account.

But we also get involved in many other ways.

I have found it very rewarding to feel that I have played a part in ensuring that all patients receive the same excellent care and treatment that I have.

I have also enjoyed being part of a trust that is now rated good overall and outstanding for care and striving to be outstanding overall.

If this sounds like something that you would be interested in getting involved in, then I would encourage you to consider putting yourself forward for election before the deadline of March 6.

You can find out more details on the Sherwood Forest Hospitals website where you can also find out more about what is entailed.

King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals are part of the fabric of the community, please take this opportunity to help shape services.