Council considering options for Annesley bypass

A bypass at Annesley and more CCTV to control traffic on the A38 are among options proposed to improve trafic flow in to Mansfield and Ashfield.

Kevin Sharman, Team Manager for Transport, Planning and Programme Development, at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Nottinghamshire County Council has jointly commissioned, with Ashfield and Mansfield district councils, a number of transport feasibility studies to identify potential transport improvements that will help deliver growth along the A38/A617 and A611 corridors.

“The A611 study will consider potential options to reduce delay and is taking a ‘whole route’ approach between M1 J27 and Mansfield.

We are considering the feasibility of improving the existing A611 as it stands, as well as possible bypass options at Annesley.

“The A38 study considers transport issues between M1 J28 and Mansfield.

Having listened to local concerns about congestion across the county, the County Council has allocated additional funding to help deliver journey time improvements.

Some of the funding available in 2018/19 has been allocated to installing CCTV at 12 sets of traffic signals on the A38.

“Installation of the CCTV aims to make journey times more reliable on the A38 corridor by enabling the traffic to be actively managed in real time. The transport feasibility studies are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.”

Read more here: