Council leader calls on Nottinghamshire to give Tour of Britain stars a welcome they’ll never forget

The return of the UK’s biggest free-to-attend sporting event is almost here, setting off from West Bridgford at 10.30am and due for a thrilling finale in Mansfield around 4pm on Saturday, September 8, writes Coun Kay Cutts, Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

Yes, the Tour of Britain is back and I can’t wait to see Nottinghamshire in all its glory, with its hundreds of yellow bikes on display, alongside bunting and flags galore.

I’ve been hearing about the all exciting activities and creative displays which are planned by people getting ready to welcome the world’s best riders such as Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome to our great county.

And this year spectators will stand out in true Nottinghamshire style in a sea of green, as the county council is providing thousands of Robin Hood hats for people to wear.

Nottinghamshire is set to look wonderful from the air, as well as on the ground, as dozens of landart displays are due to be picked out by TV helicopters and seen live by a global TV audience of millions.

These include a huge mining-inspired display planned at Bilsthorpe and a special 3D tree designed by a local artist and Sherwood Forest Trust close to the new £6 million Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

Many local community groups, schools, businesses and land owners are also in the running to win the UK’s best Tour of Britain land art competition.

These top international cyclists are certain to get a big Nottinghamshire welcome - hopefully one which they will never forget – as well as it being a day which will live long in the memory of the thousands of people expected to line the route.

Last year more than 210,000 people turned out in force and it would be wonderful to top that figure.

So grab your flags and wear your Robin Hood hats with pride.

Let’s show the world again we have what it takes to host this major sporting event in style.