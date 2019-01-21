Council leader heralds a big year for county’s £200 million investment projects

This promises to be an exciting year for Nottinghamshire as many of the county’s major road, building and growth projects reach important milestones, writes Coun Kay Cutts.

The council is currently supporting major projects costing more than £200 million, which it is partly funding along with other public sector partners and developers.

As a council, we firmly believe this is money well spent as it will attract and expand business opportunities, improve tourism, and create high-quality jobs and housing in the county for the prosperity of residents and the local economy.

One of these projects is the planned improvements to the A614, which forms the spine of the county.

The Government has awarded Nottinghamshire £18 million to carry out this much-needed project, which will create extra traffic lanes and junctions changes to reduce congestion at key junctions such as the Ollerton Roundabout.

These improvements are set to save the local economy £27.5 million through reduced traffic delays and will help unlock the economic potential of north Nottinghamshire.

The council is aiming to share its plans with residents over the summer.

The Lindhurst Development in Mansfield is reaching its second phase subject to planning permissions and is being built on land part owned by the council.

This phase proposes to include a neighbourhood hub in the heart of the development made up of a new primary school, shops, a medical practice and nursery facilities plus office accommodation.

This whole project is set to provide 1,700 new homes and 4,000 jobs once completed, generating a £100 million a year for the Nottinghamshire economy.

Improving the life chances of the next generation is one of the council’s key priorities, which is why it is currently working on the design and construction of five new schools in the county.

Hucknall Flying High Academy on the Rolls Royce site is one of these new schools and is due to open this September, meeting the extra demand for school places in Ashfield over the coming years.

Some of the council’s investment in these projects is generated from the sale of its land and buildings that it no longer needs.

All of these projects will help our economy to grow and prosper, ensuring Nottinghamshire is a great place to work, live, visit and do business, and a county we can all be proud of