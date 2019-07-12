Council leader proud to join HRH the Duke of Kent in honouring county's war dead

In the presence of HRH the Duke of Kent, the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace, and relatives of those who lost loved ones in the First World War, I was very honoured to be present for the unveiling of the Great War Memorial on the Victoria Embankment in Nottingham, writes Coun Kay Cutts.

The memorial is the first of its kind in the country, a permanent memorial commemorating the 13,501 names of every person in Nottinghamshire who lost their lives, both abroad and on the Home Front.

Among the names engraved on the new memorial are Victoria Cross recipients, those who died in the Chilwell shell filling disaster, people killed in the Zeppelin raid and those who were shot at dawn by their own army.

A moving ceremony was led by the Right Rev Tony Porter, Bishop of Sherwood before the Duke of Kent officially unveiled the memorial.

This memorial is the culmination of eight years of hard work and dedication on the part of volunteers who have painstakingly collated the names and scoured the county’s memorials putting together a lasting legacy to the Great War dead.

READ THIS: Council leader so thankful for public support for war memorial.

The memorial was built because of the collaboration between the city and county councils, district and borough councils and the dozens of contributions from Nottinghamshire residents and businesses and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the costs.

Among the regiments that took part in the ceremony were members of the Queen’s Colour Squadron RAF, members of the 4th Battalion Mercian Regiment and members of HMS Sherwood.

It was also good to see officers from Nottinghamshire Police and the Royal British Legion standard bearers involved too.

As well as the memorial, you can view Nottinghamshire’s roll of honour to the Great War dead online.