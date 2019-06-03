County council says safer roads are always a top priority

Nottinghamshire County Council has led the way with road safety for many years and the innovative safer highways team has had a significant impact in reducing casualties, in partnership with Via East Midlands, writes Coun Gordon Wheeler.

Using a casualty-led approach, the safer highways team identifies appropriate engineering and educational measures needed to improve safety.

Coun Gordon Wheeler is chairman of the communities & place review and development committee at Nottinghamshire County Council

The council monitors all accidents which occur in the county, looking at instances where it can put measures in place to reduce the impact of any factors that may contribute to accidents.

Where it is appropriate, engineers create changes to the road environment to encourage road users to behave more safely.

The council’s road safety education provides learning opportunities for all road users.

Last year, more than 25,000 young people in Nottinghamshire’s schools received road safety education and a further 10,000 completed the Bikeability scheme.

I’m proud that the council is expanding its programme for young drivers through the popular pre-driver programme.

It allows 15-to-17-year-olds to get their first experience behind the wheel and this will be extended to include children in the council’s care. And with an ageing population, it’s also vital to offer lifelong learning opportunities.

Mature drivers are the fastest growing age group on the roads.

The Drive On programme is targeted to older motorists, allowing them to continue driving safely throughout their lives but providing additional training and support in a safe environment.

The county is also influencing road safety on a national level as the service manager for safer highways was, until recently, chairman of Road Safety GB.

I remain committed to working with partners and other agencies to make the highways as safe as possible for everyone.