County gritters getting a well-earned summer break

Nottinghamshire County Council’s fleet of 30 gritters has officially been stood down after a winter that saw the vehicles cover enough miles to take them to the South Pole and back.

With 117 main route runs, as well as 23 severe weather runs, crews more than doubled last year’s tally of 60 runs, clocking up a staggering 142,500 more kilometres than last winter

The gritter teams spent more than 400 hours out on the roads, spreading 25,000 tonnes of salt and clocking up almost 300,000 kilometres on the roads in total.

But while the gritting fleet might be parked up for the season, the 46-strong gritting crew remains busy and has been deployed to other seasonal duties such as grass cutting and weed spraying to help maintain the county’s highways network.

Kevin Heathcote, gritting team manager Kevin Heathcote of Via East Midlands, which delivers highways services on behalf of the county council, said“Weather conditions will continue to be monitored in case we get any freak conditions where road temperatures suddenly dip below freezing.

“We will be reviewing our winter operation and planning for next season, so behind the scenes, this is a year-round operation

“ We will be back on standby from October.”

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities and place committee at the council, added: “It wasn’t that long ago that crews were out in very tough conditions and have certainly been in high demand.

“The gritting teams have done fantastic work to keep the county moving this winter.”