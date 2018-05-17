County police adopt new apprenticeship degree scheme

Nottinghamshire Police has become one of the early adopters of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

This move comes as part of the national changes to police recruitment.

From 2020 the entry requirements to policing will change and all officers will be required to have a degree level qualification upon entry or through the apprenticeship route.

The apprenticeship scheme will see applicants be employed as police officers, but as well as their core officer training , also work towards achieving a degree in professional policing practice with the University of Derby.

Craig Guildford, Nottinghamshire chief constable, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the University of Derby by launching the PCDA.

“The introduction of the PCDA provides an exciting opportunity for driven and talented individuals to obtain a degree whilst working and earning.

“As well as covering the core policing training as our officers do now, the apprentices will work towards their degree which will link wider knowledge to what they experience whilst doing the job.

“We are keen to become an employer of choice and by working closely with the university, who we already have a fantastic working relationship with, we hope to attract people into Nottinghamshire Police who may not have previously thought of having a career with us.”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s police and crime commissioner, added: “These apprenticeships provide an alternative way for people to join Nottinghamshire Police as a Police Constable and I’m really pleased to see that Nottinghamshire is one of the first forces to introduce this option.

“I think it will offer people from a variety of different backgrounds the opportunity to join the police family which is especially valuable as we continue to work towards a truly representative workforce.

“I think it’s good for the apprentices to gain hands-on experience while they study for the qualifications they will need to become a police officer.

“Young people in particular will also be pleased to know that they will receive a good wage which in effect means that they will earn while they learn.”

For details, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/routes-entry-policing