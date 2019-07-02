16-year-old girl missing from Bestwood found safe and well

A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Bestwood has been found safe and well.

Nikola Kozyra was reported missing from the Bestwood area at around 6:30pm on July 1.

Nikola Kozyra

But she has now been located.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.