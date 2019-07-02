16-year-old girl missing from Bestwood found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Bestwood has been found safe and well. Nikola Kozyra was reported missing from the Bestwood area at around 6:30pm on July 1. Nikola Kozyra But she has now been located. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her. Nottinghamshire police appeal to trace wanted man Ten clues you have a cannabis factory next door to you