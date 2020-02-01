19-year-old man jailed for eight years following 'nasty' pub brawl in Bulwell

Two men and a woman have been sentenced after a fight at a pub in Nottingham which left a man with lifechanging injuries including a bleed on the brain and multiple fractures to his face.

Officers were called to a large scale disorder at the Top House pub in Bardney Drive, Bullwell in the evening of 24 June 2018.

A 43-year-old man was hit to the floor with a golf club and then kicked in the head which resulted in life changing injuries. Three other men suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire drugs lout assaulted and stole £200 from stepdad, then kneed a police officer in the head

Five people were arrested and charged following a lengthy investigation which involved CCTV enquiries and gathering numerous witness accounts.

Four out of the five suspects pleaded guilty to the offences mid-trial.

Bailey Marriot did not and he was found guilty by a jury.

Detective Constable Ian Walker who ran the investigation said: “It's been a long and involved investigation with numerous obstacles along the way and I'd like to thank the officers who worked alongside me, gathering the evidence needed to bring it to court and subsequently bring about this positive result.”

On 31 January 2020, the defendants were sentenced as follows:

- Bailey Marriott (pictured), 19, of Rock Street, Nottingham was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm, two common assaults. He has sentenced for eight years imprisonment for GBH and four months concurrent for the common assaults. He was also given a rehabilitation order.

- Callum Marriott, 20, of Sneinton Road in Nottingham was charged with section 20 GBH, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was given 18 months detention in a young offenders institution, suspended for 21 months.

- Susan Marriott, 53, of Robinsons Hill in Nottingham was given a five months prison sentence, suspended for 21 months, a rehabilitation order for 25 days for enticing someone to attend the location to commit an assault.

Detective Constable Walker added: “I'm really pleased with this result and to finally get closure for the victims and witnesses involved in the case.”