24 people arrested as part of major drugs operation in Nottinghamshire

A major operation tackling drugs supply in Nottinghamshire has resulted in 24 people being arrested and 15 being charged this week.

Officers executed a series of 24 warrants, mostly in the Bestwood, Bulwell and Hucknall areas as part of an ongoing coordinated campaign to disrupt organised crime.

Police have seized large amounts of drugs, suspected criminal cash, vehicles and designer clothing during the activity.

Detective Inspector Richard Bull, who is leading the operation, said: "All of this has been made possible thanks to the support of the community who don't want drugs and organised crime in their neighbourhoods.

"This should send out a shockwave in the criminal fraternity and shows we take organised crime seriously and will act on community intelligence."

The 15 people who have been charged so far include men and women aged between 24 and 64, for offences including conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and possession of firearms.

Operation Xylographer was supported by the on-going Operation Reacher team.

Det Insp Bull added: "This week has seen an intense period of enforcement following months of intelligence development and proactive investigation into organised crime. We have made 24 arrests and searched numerous properties in Nottingham, resulting in large amounts of drugs, cutting agents, cash and a number of firearms being recovered.

"Operation Reacher, a dedicated proactive policing team set up in April 2018 and based within Bestwood, has been at the forefront of tackling criminality on the Bestwood estate and surrounding communities. They have been working alongside other policing departments and key partners in tackling crime and anti-social behavior in those areas.

"We will not tolerate the misery that organised criminals bring to our communities and we will continue targeting those suspected of committing crime across Bestwood and Nottingham.

"I’m pleased to say that a number of people have been charged this week with conspiring to supply drugs and illegal firearm possession. We have seized thousands of pounds in cash, designer clothing and vehicles as we strive to show that crime will not pay.

"I’d also like to say that without the support and intelligence provided by members of the public these operations would not be successful and I’d like to thank everyone who has provided information and support to their Police teams. I urge anyone with information that could help this enquiry or our mission to rid the streets of Drugs and Firearms and make Nottinghamshire a safer place to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Detective Sergeant Oldroyd, from the Operation Reacher team, said: "This is a great team effort and you can follow our activity on the ‘Bestwood and Top Valley Police’ Facebook page as we continue our work within the community."

The full list of people who have been charged so far include:

Asher Morgan, 32, of Potters Hollow, Bulwell, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019 and possession of a firearm on 21 December 2018. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Kane Price, 31, of Eversley Walk, Bestwood Park, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Reece Hofton, 27, of Yorke Street, Hucknall, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Caroline Billson, 37, of Commercial Road, Bulwell, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. She appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday 15 February) and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on March 13.

David Ramage, 28, of Chippenham Road, Bestwood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019 and possession of cannabis on 11 April 2018. He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 14.

Jay Papp, 32, of Watnall Road, Nuthall, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019 and possession of a firearm on 21 December 2018. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Simon Beatson, 47, of Basegreen Dive, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Adam Roulstone, 27, of Cuillin Close, Bestwood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 14.

Ashley Duffin, 28, of Minerva Street, Bulwell, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019 and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs on 13 February 2019. He appeared before magistrates yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Donnelle McDonald, 36, of HMP Nottingham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. He appeared before magistrates yesterday (14 February) and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Lucia Price, 24, of Evedon Walk, Bestwood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019. She was bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 19.

Jason Ramsden, 27, of Potters Close, Bulwell, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 1 December 2017 and 11 February 2019 and conspiracy to produce Class B drugs between 29 June 2018 and 2 August 2018. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Friday 15 February).

John Connell, 37, of Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, has been charged with conspiracy to produce Class B drugs between 29 June 2018 and 2 August 2018. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 19.

Stasys Jankauskas, 64, of Belleville Drive, Bestwood Park, has been charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.

Natalija Jankauskiene, 60, of Belleville Drive, Bestwood Park, has been charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity. She appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 13.