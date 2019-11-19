25-year-old man arrested in Hucknall crash between car and two pensioners

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a crash in Hucknall.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to Portland Road at around 7pm last night (Sunday, November 17) after reports of a crash between a car and two elderly pedestrians.

A 69-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

Inspector Dean Gallacher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers acted quickly to arrest the suspect after two people were injured. Thankfully, they are not believed to be life-threatening injuries but it could have been more serious.

“If you witnessed the incident or have information or dashcam footage that could aid officers in their investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 667 of 17 November 2019.”

