These, and other, Mansfield and Ashfield murder cases remain unsolved, clockwise from top left: David Draycott, James Brodie, Alfred Swinscoe, Kevin Childerley, Barbara Mayo, John Shippam. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
9 Mansfield and Ashfield area murder cases that still remain unsolved

By John Smith
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:23 BST
This week, Nottinghamshire Police launched a fresh appeal for information to find the killers of Mansfield Woodhouse miner Kevin Childerley.

Kevin was killed at his home in 1990 and, 35 years on, still no-one has been brought to justice for the horrific crime.

Now, as police launch a fresh appeal for information, we look at other murder cases from in and around Mansfield and Ashfield that are still unsolved.

The man widely believed to be the person who killed Nottingham jeweller Marian Bates has not been seen since he disappeared in the aftermath of that murder in 2003. Extensive searches have been carried out since then but the Bulwell man's body has never been found and police say all evidence suggests he is dead.

1. James Brodie

Former miner Kevin, aged 30, and his wife Denise, 32, were asleep at their home in Mansfield Woodhouse when they were brutally attacked during the early hours of Monday, February 19, 1990. Kevin died at the scene but Denise survived. Police have been hunting for Kevin's killer ever since and recently arrested a 62-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the incident but nothing else has come from that so far.

2. Kevin Childerley

Barbara was last seen hitch-hiking on the M1 on October 12, 1970. Four days later, her body was found off the motorway at Ault Hucknall. She had been raped and strangled. Despite thousands of motorists being stopped and questioned and huge publicity campaign, her killer has never been found. Police thought at one point, she had been a victim of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe but he was finally eliminated as suspect in 1997.

3. Barbara Mayo

John Shippam was found dead in a flat in Bestwood by a neighbour on October 7, 2002 - he had been shot. It was thought the killing was connected to local criminal gangs in the area but his killer has not been found.

4. John Shippam

