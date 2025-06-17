9 Mansfield and Ashfield area murder cases that still remain unsolved

Kevin was killed at his home in 1990 and, 35 years on, still no-one has been brought to justice for the horrific crime.
Now, as police launch a fresh appeal for information, we look at other murder cases from in and around Mansfield and Ashfield that are still unsolved.
1. James Brodie
The man widely believed to be the person who killed Nottingham jeweller Marian Bates has not been seen since he disappeared in the aftermath of that murder in 2003. Extensive searches have been carried out since then but the Bulwell man's body has never been found and police say all evidence suggests he is dead. Photo: Other
2. Kevin Childerley
Former miner Kevin, aged 30, and his wife Denise, 32, were asleep at their home in Mansfield Woodhouse when they were brutally attacked during the early hours of Monday, February 19, 1990. Kevin died at the scene but Denise survived. Police have been hunting for Kevin's killer ever since and recently arrested a 62-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the incident but nothing else has come from that so far. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
3. Barbara Mayo
Barbara was last seen hitch-hiking on the M1 on October 12, 1970. Four days later, her body was found off the motorway at Ault Hucknall. She had been raped and strangled. Despite thousands of motorists being stopped and questioned and huge publicity campaign, her killer has never been found. Police thought at one point, she had been a victim of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe but he was finally eliminated as suspect in 1997. Photo: Other
4. John Shippam
John Shippam was found dead in a flat in Bestwood by a neighbour on October 7, 2002 - he had been shot. It was thought the killing was connected to local criminal gangs in the area but his killer has not been found. Photo: Other