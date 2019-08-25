A homeless man is jailed after he assaulted two emergency workers

A homeless man, who is known to both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire police, has been jailed for assaults on two emergency workers.

Paul Wells, 35, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 19.

Pictured is Paul Wells, 35, of no fixed address, who was sentenced to five months in prison after he assaulted two emergency workers, according to police.

Wells assaulted a nurse at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, on Saturday, August 17, according to Nottinghamshire police, and he later assaulted a police officer with both victims receiving minor injuries.

Sergeant Nick Wood, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Prisoner Handling Team, said: “Emergency workers deserve to do their jobs without fear of violence from those they are trying to help.

“I’m pleased that this outcome shows there are serious consequences for these types of assaults.”