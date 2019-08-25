A man is due to appear in court charged with drug offences

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with drug offences.

He was arrested following an incident on Wednesday, August 21, at Jessops Lane, in Gedling.

Following a search of an address in Top Valley, in July, Delanie Crampton, of Neston Drive, Bulwell, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs cocaine and heroin and Class B drug cannabis.

Crampton will be remanded into custody, according to Nottinghamshire police, and he is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 26.