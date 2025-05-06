A teenage knife carrier who brandished a machete during a street altercation in Bulwell has been jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage knife carrier who brandished a machete during a street altercation has been jailed.

Dante Shakespeare, aged 18, was among a small group who became involved in an argument with a van driver in Bulwell, Nottingham, around 1.30pm on 24 March 2025.

The driver pursued the group in the van before Shakespeare was seen on CCTV footage in Muriel Street producing a machete and running after the vehicle.

An officer was able to identify Shakespeare following a trawl of CCTV in the area.

Shakespeare, of Mount Pleasant, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was jailed for 10 months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Thursday May 1.

Detective Constable Kacper Roman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shakespeare’s decision to arm himself with a machete and brandish it in the street was extremely reckless.

“Much of this incident took place on a residential street and it must have been alarming for any witnesses to see.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt and an officer was quickly able to identify Shakespeare.

“The case shows the value of Nottingham’s extensive CCTV system and how it covers areas outside of the city centre.

“If you produce a knife in public you are highly likely to be caught on camera and end up before the courts.

“While Shakespeare may not have intended to get into a violent confrontation that day, his decision to carry a knife greatly increased the gravity of what happened and could easily have resulted in either him or others coming to harm.”