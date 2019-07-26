Aftershave theft in Mansfield led to public order offence

A woman who stole aftershave from Boots in Mansfield with her mother and ex-boyfriend later got into more trouble by shouting abuse at police, a court heard.

CCTV recorded Paige Brailsford putting £49 of the goods into her mother's bag, and then returning them to the shelves when a security guard entered the store, on February 17.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said the other two defendants pleaded not-guilty

Stephen Cooper, mitigating, said: "She is in receipt of ESA. She is diabetic and suffers from stress.

"After giving a no-comment interview, she chose to be abusive to one of the officers and she ended up pleading guilty to a Section 5 public order offence.

"In all other respects she is of good character and has not re-offended since."

Brailsford, 22, Bridgeport Road, Chaddesdon, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, last week.

She was fined £40, and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

For more of the latest court cases click here.