All the crimes reported in Hucknall over the last seven days

These are the crimes that have been reported in Hucknall over the past week, according to Ashfield Police.

Between 4pm and 5.40pm on Sunday, 8 September in Bestwood Road, Hucknall, a property was entered via a bathroom window and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Ashfield Police released the list of crimes on their Facebook in the hope anyone with information will come forward.

Between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Monday 9 September in Nottingham Road, Hucknall, a house was entered and an iPad stolen.

Overnight Thursday 6 and Friday 7 September and again overnight Sunday 8 and Monday 9 September Annesley Hall, Mansfield Road, Annesley was broken into via a boarded up window. Nothing was stolen.

Around Friday 6 September and again at about 2.55am on Tuesday 10 September the compound of Lacey Car wash, Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale was broken into. On the 6th a jet wash was stolen from an outbuilding and on the 10th a vacuum cleaner and a handheld jet wash were stolen.

Between 5pm on Thursday 5 and 5.30am on Friday 6 September in York Avenue, Jacksdale a black and red Honda CRF motorbike was stolen from a shed.

Overnight Wednesday 4 / Thursday 5 September in Keats Drive, Hucknall, a shed was broken into. Nothing was stolen.

Between 9pm on Friday 6 and 1.10am on Saturday 7 September in Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, a red Transit van was stolen from the roadside.

Between 9pm on Sunday 8 and 7.00am on Monday 9 September in Victoria Street, Hucknall, a white Peugeot car was stolen from the roadside.

Between 9.25am and 11.40am on Monday 9 September in the Net Tram car park, Baths Lane, Hucknall, a white Nissan Navara was broken into by smashing a window. Nothing was stolen.

Between Friday 6 and Sunday 8 September in Belvoir Street, Hucknall, the front and rear number plates were stolen from a Nissan Qashqai.

Between 6.50pm on Thursday 8 and 8.30am on Friday 6 September in Franklin Road, Jacksdale, a white Ford Cougar was broken into via the boot. Keys, Satnav, DVD, purse and loose change were stolen.

Between 12.36pm and 1.45pm on Thursday 5 September in Annesley Road, Annesley, the front and rear number plates were stolen from a grey Ford Focus.

Between 5.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday 5 September at the Station Road end of Papplewick Lane, a Rockrider 5.3 pushbike secured to a lamp post was stolen.

At 10.30am on Monday 9 September a white teenager medium build, height around 6ft, climbed over the fence to the National C of E Academy school in Annesley Road, Hucknall and stole a mountain bike.

If you have any information relating to the above or CCTV footage that may help police investigate, contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at AshfieldNPT@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Visit the Ashfield Police Facebook page here.

