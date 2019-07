A hapless hardware store thief managed to lose his own wallet at Wilkos.

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police posted:

“Dear Darren, the way to get away with a theft is to not leave your wallet behind at the scene!

“We are taking care of it at Bulwell after your shenanigans in Wilkos.

“Feel free to come in to claim it and to have a detailed chat with us. Many thanks, Bulwell Police.” #everywhereyougoyoushouldalwaystakeyourwalletwithyou #whybabymilk #bitt