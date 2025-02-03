Almost 15,000 shoplifting offences reported in Nottinghamshire last year

There were almost 15,000 shoplifting offences in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retailer's association has issued a stark warning about the blight of shoplifting on UK high streets as offences soar across England and Wales.

New figures from the Home Office show Nottinghamshire Police recorded 14,871 shoplifting offences in the year to September – close to the 14,827 logged a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 493,000 offences were logged by forces across England and Wales in the year to September, up 23 per cent from 402,000 in the previous 12 months.

Almost 15,000 shoplifiting offences were reported in Nottinghamshire last year. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The British Retail Consortium has warned shoplifting is ‘spiralling out of control’.

A survey by the group suggests there were more than 2,000 incidents a day, with staff facing assault, being threatened with weapons, and racial and sexual abuse.

In Nottinghamshire, 23 per cent of shoplifting offences led to a charge or summons over this period, with no suspect identified in 61 per cent of cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 per cent were closed due to evidential difficulties, and one per cent have not yet been given an outcome.

Major retailers have been raising concerns for months about the increased cost of theft, while the Government has vowed to tackle low-level shoplifting and make assaulting a shop worker a specific criminal offence.

The move to create the separate offence follows a long-running campaign by business owners and Matt Vickers MP (Con).

Retailers said they hope the measures set out in the first King’s Speech after the general election will make it easier for police to investigate and prosecute criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said the figures ‘remain unacceptably high’ and the crimes were ‘blighting town centres and high streets right across the country’.

She continued: “For far too long these crimes have been written off as ‘low-level’ and not treated with the urgency or seriousness they deserve.”

Dame Diana insisted the Government was ‘determined to turn the page’ with its plan to boost police numbers and give officers the powers they need to ‘crack down on the criminals who cause misery in our communities’.

Across England and Wales, police recorded 1.8m theft offences in the year to September.

The country saw a 22 per cent rise in crimes involving theft from a person (146,000), including 926 such crimes in Nottinghamshire.