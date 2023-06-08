News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Almost 50 people formally complained about Nottinghamshire crime commissioner’s speeding offences

Almost 50 formal complaints were made against Nottinghamshire’s crime commissioner Caroline Henry after she was found guilty of speeding five times in 12 weeks.
By Joe Locker
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:34 BST- 1 min read

Mrs Henry admitted the five speeding offences back in May last year at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

She was elected as Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner in May 2021, and pledged to crack down on drivers breaking speed limits as part of her work.

The Conservative’s role entails holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing spending.

Caroline Henry arrives at court.Caroline Henry arrives at court.
Caroline Henry arrives at court.
Most Popular

Mrs Henry, of Giltbrook, was clocked travelling over the 30mph speed limit twice near Burford Primary School in Daybrook.

She was further caught speeding on roads in Chilwell and Beeston and on the A610.

She was fined £2,450 and banned from driving for six months at the time.

Read More
‘Institutional’ former children’s home sold by Nottinghamshire Council

A report detailing the complaints the commissioner received over 2022/23 was noted during the latest county police and crime panel.

If complaints are serious enough or relate to conduct matters, the panel must refer them to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The report states Mrs Henry received 49 formal complaints in relation to her speeding offences.

Several other complaints were made, bringing the total made against Mrs Henry in the year to 55.

One said it made “broad allegations against the commissioner, but no evidence was provided to support them”.

Others were unrelated to the crime commissioner herself and therefore out of scope.

None of the 55 complaints were upheld.

At the time of the convictions Mrs Henry said: “I’m truly sorry for speeding. Quite properly I’ve been fined and banned from driving for six months.”