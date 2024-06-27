Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Annesley man jailed for manslaughter in 2007 has appeared in court again for assaulting two men and dealing drugs.

Denton Moneypenny, aged 37, found himself back in the dock at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to three offences.

Controlled drugs were found after a warrant was executed at an address in Bilborough in March 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Christmas Eve the same year, he glassed a man in the head during an altercation inside a pub in Attenborough.

Moneypenny was handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

And in November 2019 he broke a man’s jaw following an argument inside Nottingham’s Pryzm nightclub.

All three matters were heading for trial before Moneypenny finally admitted his guilt earlier this year, with his sentencing hearing taking place on Wednesday, June 26.

The court heard Moneypenny had a history of criminal behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2007, he was jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a 42-year-old father, who he assaulted outside a shop in Chilwell.

Following his release from prison, he failed to stay out of trouble and frequently found himself before the courts for offences including GBH, criminal damage and drink-driving.

Summarising the latest offences that have landed him before the courts, prosecutors said a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed by Nottinghamshire Police at Moneypenny’s then home address in Hanslope Crescent, Bilborough, on March 7, 2018.

Officers found almost 20g of cannabis along with £3,220 in cash and mobile phones that had messages on them which suggested that he was involved in the supply of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his arrest, Moneypenny refused to comment and he was released under investigation while further inquiries were carried out.

Later that year, on Christmas Eve, he glassed a man who challenged him about comments he made to his partner.

The attack, inside the Blue Bell pub in Attenborough, left the victim with a deep cut to the left of his eye, which required seven stitches.

The third offence happened in the early hours of November 24, 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Moneypenny retaliated to another man’s aggression by dragging him to the floor and stamping on his head, causing a double fracture of the jaw.

Moneypenny, of Pella Grove, Annesley, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was handed a two-year jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to attend 25 rehabilitation sessions.

He must also pay £750 compensation to the victim of the Pryzm nightclub incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told Moneypenny that lengthy delays in bringing the case to court meant he was prepared to suspend the custodial sentence – but warned him this was his last chance to avoid going back to prison.

Following the sentencing, DC Ruth Towle said: “There is no excuse whatsoever for the way Moneypenny behaved in these incidents.

“Having served a prison sentence for the manslaughter of a man he assaulted in 2007, it beggars belief he has gone on to commit further violent offences.

“Likewise, there is no excuse for dealing drugs.