Annesley drug driver was fractionally over the cannabis limit

Jake Lewis' Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on Nuncargate Road, where officers smelled drugs coming from the car, at 6pm, on March 19, said prosecutor Neil Hollett

A test revealed the proportion of cannabis in his blood was 2.1 mcgs when the specified limit is 2 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "This young man is learning the lessons of life the hard way.

"I think his dad has bent his ear and for what it's worth I have bent his ear.

“He has been trying to reduce his cannabis use over the last year.

“He has a provisional licence but wasn't displaying "L-plates" and he had no insurance.”

Lewis, 22, of Beauvale Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted the offences on Thursday.