Annesley man violently assaulted partner after her son woke him with his Xbox

Nottingham Crown Court heard Bradley Blake’s partner was woken when he stormed into her son’s bedroom, swearing: “It’s 2.30 in the morning,” on March 11, 2021, last year.

Leeanne Summers, prosecuting, said he smashed the boy’s Microsoft Xbox games console and stamped on it, as the child wept in distress.

Moments later in the kitchen, Blake took a table runner off the table, wrapped it around his partner's neck and pulled it tight to stop her breathing.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he shouted he was going to kill her and her children.

Ms Summers said, when his victim ran upstairs and refused to come down, Blake punched her and dragged her to the top of the stairs.

She ran to the window and cried out for help, but Blake threw her on to the bed and put his hand over her mouth.

She bit his finger and managed to flee to a neighbour's house, but as Blake followed she saw a knife with a 10-inch blade fall from his pocket.

When she banged on the door, Blake punched her in the back. He ran away, but police found him and he told them where he discarded the knife.

Ms Summers described Blake's victim as 'shaken-up and anxious', and said she has since moved house because of the assault.

Blake, aged 29, of Fox Street, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, and possession of a blade.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said the relationship started three months earlier, but came to a ‘boiling point’ after Blake contracted Covid-19 and isolated with the woman and her family.

He said it was an isolated incident and ‘out of character’ for Blake, who is now working as a chef.

Blake was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, and given 100 hours of unpaid work, 25 rehabilitation days and a restraining order.