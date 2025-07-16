Annesley Woodhouse man charged with drink-driving after failing to move on green light

A man has been charged with drink-driving after being pulled over by police at a set of traffic lights.

Officers suspicions were aroused with the spotted a van waiting at a set of lights on Radford Road in Nottingham but failing to move as the lights continuously turned from green through to red.

Officers pulled over the vehicle just after 2.45am on July 13 and conducted a roadside breath test.

A man was arrested at the scene for being over the drink-drive limit.

Police have charged an Annesley Woodhouse man with drink-driving. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Oliver Saint, aged 20, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, has since been charged with drink-driving and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

PC Dan Bird, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have detrimental impacts for the driver as well as those around them.

“I want to remind people that if you suspect someone could be driving while under the influence, we’d ask you to call the police on 101.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."