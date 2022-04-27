After PC Phil Broughton and his colleagues pulled the car over, the driver told them he’d just bought the vehicle.

PC Broughton discovered it was the driver’s 15h birthday – but his celebrations quickly turned sour.

While speaking to the driver he confirmed he had recently smoked cannabis and went on to provide a positive drug wipe.

The incident features on tonight's episode of Police Interceptors

It was also quickly established that he didn’t have a licence or insurance and he was arrested.

Recalling the incident, which happened on June 19, last year, PC Broughton said: “It happened to be the driver’s birthday and he was going to celebrate the occasion in Skegness.

"But he ended up celebrating his big day in a cell.

“Unfortunately for him custody don’t do parties and it was a certainly a birthday that will last long in his memory – for all the wrong reasons.

“After I stopped the car, with the help of other officers, I noticed there was strong smell of cannabis within the vehicle.

"The driver provided a provided a saliva sample which returned a positive result for cannabis and he was arrested.

“Due to his age I immediately established he held no driving licence and there would be no policy of insurance covering his use of the vehicle.

“This incident just goes to show how we will always take robust action against anyone suspected of committing crimes on our roads and potentially putting themselves and other road users at risk.”

The driver, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled drug, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was handed a 12-month driving ban and a nine-month conditional discharge when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 5, 2022.

A 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, received a caution for the possession of cannabis.