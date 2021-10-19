Anti-crime CCTV cameras to crack down on trouble in Hucknall's Titchfield Park

Two cameras will be installed following a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour and crime at the park.

Only recently the Dispatch reported on a vile attack in which a teenager was allegedly ‘throttled’ while other members of a gang filmed the violence.

In the past there have been arson attacks on the historic boathouse, plants destroyed and boozed up teenagers gathering on the town’s premier open space.

CCTV is being installed at Hucknall's Titchfield Park. Photo: Google

Getting cameras is something Hucknall councillor Lee Waters and his fellow Ashfield Independents have been working on for some time.

Now all the paperwork has been done, the money is in place and the council is just waiting for Via East Midlands to carry out the work.

Coun Waters, who lives close to the park on Morven Avenue, said: “I’d like to thank all the residents who got in touch with me asking us to improve safety for all park users.

"I have expressed concern both to the council’s community protection team and the local police about the recent rise in complaints of crime and safety on our park.

"So much so, that we will be delivering two fixed cameras – on columns – which will relay footage back to Nottinghamshire Police’s control rooms.

"These will be a valuable tool in the fight against crime and the obvious fear of crime.”

Titchfield Park has just had its Green Flag status reaffirmed – one of 141 parks receiving the award in the East Midlands.

A significant amount of money has been invested recently, including new play areas and a £300,000 flood drainage scheme.

Hucknall’s Coun John Wilmott said: “I’ve used Titchfield Park since I was young lad, which is more years that I care to remember.

“I can honestly say it’s looking the best for generations – it’s the jewel in Hucknall’s crown.

"We are all so proud of it and the play and tourist destination that it has become.

"It’s critical that it’s a safe place to visit and that residents feel safe.