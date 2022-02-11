Crime log: appeal after another spate of car thefts in Hucknall and surrounding area

More car and vehicle thefts have been reported in Hucknall

There has been a recent spike in vehicle crimes in the Hucknall area since the turn of the year, including thefts of and from cars and vans and damage and vandalism.

The latest crimes include the theft of a silver Ford Fiesta between 8.30am and 6.50pm on Friday, February 4, at the Torkard Hill Health Centre on Farleys Lane in Hucknall.

Between 8pm on Sunday February 6 and 7am on Monday February 7, at Barbara Square, Hucknall, a Vauxhall Vivaro van, including tools inside, was stolen from a property.

Just a day later, an orange Ford Fiesta was taken from the roadside on Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall, between 6pm on Monday February 7 and 11.30am on Tuesday February 8.

Completing the most recent thefts, at about 8.55pm on Sunday February 6, in Recreation Road, Annesley a dark red Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property.

Other recent crimes reported by the Dispatch include these:

Between 6pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 2, a locked red Sym Jet 125 scooter was stolen from Daniels Way, but was found abandoned nearby on a footpath on Aerial Way.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, January 26 and 1pm on Thursday, January 27, a Nissan Juke was broken into on Watnall Road and cash, sunglasses and some cigarette lighters were stolen.

At 10.05pm on Friday, January 28 January, a white Ford Transit on Park Drive was broken into by two males, who drove away in a white van. Various power tools were stolen, including an Erbaur drill and a Bosch drill.

Between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 29 and 1pm Sunday, January 30, a white BMW was broken into on Long Hill Rise and some credit cards and sunglasses were stolen.