Appeal after Bulwell shopkeeper threatened with knife

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating after a shopkeeper was threatened with a knife want to speak to this man.

An offender walked into Bulwell News, on Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, at 3.50pm on Sunday, September 8, armed with the weapon.

The man demanded the shopkeeper open the till and hand over cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the shopkeeper refused and called police, the offender fled from the store empty-handed.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers have attended the scene to support the victim, gather CCTV footage and carry out further local inquiries.

Detectives are now in a position to release these images of a man they believe could have important information about what happened.

Read More
Bulwell student taking on Spanish walk challenge before heading to Cambridge Uni...

Detective Constable Samuel Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim was not harmed in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are determined to track down the offender and want to hear from anyone with any information which could assist the investigation.

“We particularly want to speak to the man pictured. If you know him please get in touch with officers.

“Although no other customers were inside the shop at the time, this incident took place in the middle of the day and there may be other witnesses we have not yet spoken to.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything which could help, or has any mobile phone, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of 8 September 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice