Detectives investigating after a shopkeeper was threatened with a knife want to speak to this man.

An offender walked into Bulwell News, on Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, at 3.50pm on Sunday, September 8, armed with the weapon.

The man demanded the shopkeeper open the till and hand over cash.

When the shopkeeper refused and called police, the offender fled from the store empty-handed.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers have attended the scene to support the victim, gather CCTV footage and carry out further local inquiries.

Detectives are now in a position to release these images of a man they believe could have important information about what happened.

Detective Constable Samuel Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim was not harmed in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience.

“We are determined to track down the offender and want to hear from anyone with any information which could assist the investigation.

“We particularly want to speak to the man pictured. If you know him please get in touch with officers.

“Although no other customers were inside the shop at the time, this incident took place in the middle of the day and there may be other witnesses we have not yet spoken to.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything which could help, or has any mobile phone, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of 8 September 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.