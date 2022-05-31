The 58-year-old victim was approaching the underpass in Commercial Road in Bulwell, shortly after 10.50am on Monday, May 30 when she was attacked and had her handbag stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and would particularly like to hear from witnesses who saw a group of men in the underpass shortly before the attack.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a deeply upsetting incident for the victim and we are determined to bring the person or people responsible to justice as swiftly as possible.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt, but she was shaken by what happened.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"We are particularly keen to identify a small group of people seen in the underpass at around the time of the incident – some of whom had bikes with them.”