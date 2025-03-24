Appeal after electric bike stolen from garden shed in Bulwell

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to trace after an electric bike was stolen from a garden shed in Bulwell.

The Ridstar bike – which cost £1,099 – was taken from an address in Bulwell in the early hours of December 30, 2024.

The shed had been bolted shut and was broken into at approximately 2am.

Officers believe the man in this image will be able to assist with their inquiries and have been working to identify him.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police as part of the appeal.Image released by Nottinghamshire Police as part of the appeal.
Image released by Nottinghamshire Police as part of the appeal.

They are now appealing for the public’s help.

Anyone who recognises the picture man is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 25*6234.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

