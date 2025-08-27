Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was injured during a disturbance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 5.22pm on Tuesday, (August 26), to reports of a fight involving multiple people in Nine Acre Gardens, Bulwell.

A parked car had several of its windows smashed and a 29-year-old man was later treated in hospital for cuts to his arm and hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries are not believed to be life altering in nature, and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Appeal after man injured in Bulwell during a disturbance. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant disturbance that would have drawn the attention of anyone who saw or heard it.

“As we work to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident we ask for anyone with additional information to come forward.

“If we haven’t already spoken with you, we would be particularly interested in any security or dashcam footage that recorded any part of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 555 of 26 August 2025. Information can also be given in confidence via Crimestoppers.