Appeal after man injured in hit-and-run in Bulwell

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Oct 2024, 18:31 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:23 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was injured in a hit-and-run in Bulwell.

The 56-year-old victim suffered facial injuries and needed nine stitches to his head after being hit by a grey car as he used the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Jennison Street and Main Street, between the Tesco and Lidl stores.

He went over the bonnet of the car and was thrown to the floor.

The car failed to stop following the collision which happened between 6.40pm and 6.55pm on Thursday (17 October 2024).

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was injured in a hit-and-run in Bulwell.

The victim, who also suffered swelling to his ankle and elbow, managed to walk to a bus stop further down the road where some passing members of the public helped with his injuries. He was later taken to hospital.

Officers are now asking any members of the public who saw what happened, or any motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident and may have recorded dashcam footage and to come forward.

PC Jacob Cole, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim is expected to make a full recovery, but it is important we trace the driver.

“If you were in the area around the time of the collision, it’s possible you may have dashcam footage that captured the incident or the grey car as it drove away.

“Please check your dashcam and come forward if you have information that could assist the investigation.

“Likewise, if you witnessed this incident, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 708 of 17 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

