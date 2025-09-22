Appeal after Nottingham's Goose Fair mascot vandalised
A St George’s flag was sprayed on the front of Goosey the Goose after the statue was placed on the Mansfield Road roundabout, close to Forest Recreation Ground, ahead of the annual event.
It is believed the vandalism took place around 9.30pm on September 3.
Officers have carried out a trawl of CCTV footage as well as other inquiries and are now asking for the public’s help.
Police Constable Lindsey Webster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Goosey is an iconic mascot for the fair and we want to find whoever is responsible for vandalising the statue.
“We believe a number of vehicles will have passed the area around this time and so would urge anyone with a dashcam to review their footage for anything which could assist. Likewise, anyone who witnessed anything suspicious should get in touch.
“We know a number of buses travelled past the roundabout as well so if you were a passenger and spotted anything please contact officers.”
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 25000522288.