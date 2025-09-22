Appeal after Nottingham's Goose Fair mascot vandalised

Police are appealing for information after the iconic mascot for Nottingham’s Goose Fair was vandalised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A St George’s flag was sprayed on the front of Goosey the Goose after the statue was placed on the Mansfield Road roundabout, close to Forest Recreation Ground, ahead of the annual event.

It is believed the vandalism took place around 9.30pm on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have carried out a trawl of CCTV footage as well as other inquiries and are now asking for the public’s help.

An appeal has been launched after the mascot for Nottingham’s Goose Fair was vandalised.

Police Constable Lindsey Webster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Goosey is an iconic mascot for the fair and we want to find whoever is responsible for vandalising the statue.

“We believe a number of vehicles will have passed the area around this time and so would urge anyone with a dashcam to review their footage for anything which could assist. Likewise, anyone who witnessed anything suspicious should get in touch.

“We know a number of buses travelled past the roundabout as well so if you were a passenger and spotted anything please contact officers.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 25000522288.