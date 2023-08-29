The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 22 in Piggins Croft Car Park when a black Mitsubishi Outlander had the bonnet dented and scratched by a shopping trolley being rammed into it by a group of males aged between 13 and 16 years-old.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Some time on Wednesday, August 16, a TV and a pink iPhone 8 were stolen from a property on Chatsworth Drive.

Police are appealing for information after teenagers used a shopping trolley to damage a car in Piggins Croft Car Park. Photo: Google

Some time between Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, a red and black push bike was stolen from a garage on Orchid Croft.

Between 7.30pm on Monday, August 21 and 8.30am on Tuesday, August 22, a Scott mountain bike, with a grey frame and the word ‘Scott’ on it in slate grey, was stolen from a shed in Springfield Road.

Between midnight and 5.45am on Wednesday, August 23, a black Vauxhall Vivaro van was broken into on Curtis Street and power tools were stolen.

Between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Monday, August 21, a blue and silver GIANT pushbike, secured with a chain, was stolen from outside Hucknall Library on South Street.

Between 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 16 and 7.30am on Thursday, August 17, the bodywork was dented on the driver’s side of a blue Vauxhall Corsa parked on Carlingford Road.

Also on Carlingford Road, at 8.39pm on Thursday, August 17, a group of teenagers kicked the front door of a property, leaving a boot marks and scratches.

At 9.52pm on Thursday, August 17 at the Leen Valley Golf Centre, Wigwam Lane, three or four persons were recorded in the driving range area carrying torches and a statue, garden furniture and metal sheeting were damaged.

Overnight between Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, a front wall was knocked down at a property on Charles Street.

Around 1.50am on Tuesday, August 22, a window was smashed on a blue Citroen C1 car parked on Beauvale Crescent.

At 3am on Thursday, August 17, eggs were thrown at a house on Balmoral Grove.