Appeal for missing teen with links to Hucknall

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing teen known to frequent the Hucknall area.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Simone after she was reported missing from the Basford area at around 11.30pm on Monday 10 August 2025. She was last seen at 9am on this day.

Simone is described as of medium build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. She is described as having shoulder length brown coloured hair. It is unknown what clothes she was last wearing, however an updated recent photo and description have been obtained.

Simone is known to frequent the Hucknall area.

If you have seen Simone or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 734 of Monday 10 August 2025.