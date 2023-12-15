Appeal to find Hucknall burglar stole vacuum cleaner and ripped out shower

A vacuum cleaner was one of the items stolen during a burglary at a house on Lime Tree Road in Hucknall.

The incident happened some time between Saturday, December 2 and 8.48am on Monday, December 11.

The front door to a property was forced and the lock damaged to gain entry.

Along with a vacuum cleaner, a coffee maker was also stolen and the property’s shower was ripped out.

Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage in Hucknall.

Between 5.30pm on Friday, December 8 and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 9, an outside key safe was damaged at an address on Clumber Street and the key stolen.

At 1.05am on Monday, December 11, there were reports of three males, one wearing a grey hoodie, breaking into a property on Tyne Gardens.

Between 9pm on Wednesday, December 6 and 9am on Thursday, December 7, a black Mercedes GLE was stolen from the roadside on Hobben Crescent, but has since been located.

At 1am on Thursday, December 7, a grey BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway on Papplewick Farm Close by two males dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Around 2am on Thursday, December 7, a white BMW X3 was stolen from a driveway on Rosslyn Drive.

Some time between 7pm on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12, the front number plate was stolen from from a black Kia Picanto car.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, December 12 and 3pm on Wednesday, December 13, an attempt was made to break into a grey VW Golf GT TDI parked on Kenbrook Road, chipping the paintwork around the door, which was partially opened.

Between 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 5 and 12.30pm on Wednesday, December 6, a tyre was punctured on a black Peugeot 208 car parked on Spring Street.

Overnight between Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, a window was smashed on a grey Land Rover Discovery parked on Airfield Way.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected]