Appeal to find war medal stolen from Dispatch district address
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a priceless war medal which was stolen during a burglary in Bulwell last week.
Engraved with the words PT Gregory 33055699, the black issue medal also contains an image of The Queen on the front.
The Afghanistan tour medal was taken, along with a number of items, including jewellery, during a burglary in Highbury Walk in Bulwell, on Wednesday, January 12, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.
Investigator Samantha Fowler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city burglary team, said: “For obvious reasons, this medal has huge sentimental value to the family affected.
“If you’ve seen this priceless item for sale, either online or in person, or have any more information that could help us track it down, we’d ask that you please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0539 on 12 January 2022.